On 7/14/23 at about 6:28 PM, Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Plain Street for a report of a single shot fired.
Upon Officers arrival, it was reported that a black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses had fired one round into the air from a handgun. Evidence was recovered on scene consistent with a round being fired.
There were no reported injuries or instances of property damage. The Ithaca Police Department is currently investigating this incident.
Any witnesses regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via the following means:
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.