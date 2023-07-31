The Ithaca Police Department has responded to multiple commercial burglaries over the last 5 days.
- 07-29-2023: Burglary reported at Buffalo Street Books 215 N. Cayuga St. Ithaca, NY
- 07-29-2023: Burglary reported at Botanist Coffee Shop 1201 N. Tioga St. Ithaca, NY
- 07-28-2023: Burglary reported at Coal Shack Café 143 Maple Ave. Ithaca, NY
- 07-27-2023: Burglary reported at Perfect Painters 308 Madison St. Ithaca, NY
- 07-25-2023: Burglary reported at First Presbyterian Church 315 N. Cayuga St. Ithaca, NY
In all the reported burglaries there was cash taken, as well as other items. In one case a vehicle was also stolen and recovered the next day unoccupied.
IPD has released three still photos and a video of the suspect from one of the burglarized businesses.
IPD is asking anyone who may recognize the subject in the photos or video to contact the department by one of the below methods. Those wishing to remain anonymous may do so.
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
As a reminder, Ithaca PD encourages all business owners to not leave cash on site and take necessary steps to deter intruders such as locking doors and windows, leaving outside lights on and activating alarm systems at night if installed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.