On 04/04/2023 at approximately 5:48 PM, Ithaca Police Officers were on patrol when they heard what sounded like two gunshots from the area of Elm St. and Floral Ave. Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses who stated they observed one vehicle being shot at by an occupant of a second involved vehicle at the intersection of W. State St. and Floral Ave. After the shooting and prior to police arrival both vehicles left the scene in opposite directions. With the help of the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department, officers conducted a search of the area and located evidence of the shooting.
If anyone witnessed this event or has any pertinent information, please contact the Ithaca Police Department via the methods listed below.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
