On Friday, 08-04-23, at approximately 9:21 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to an establishment in the 100 Block of West State Street for a report of an assault that had just occurred, involving a subject who had been either shot or stabbed in the neck.
Upon arrival, officers confirmed that an assault did occur. The victim reported that he was standing on the sidewalk in front of the establishment when two unidentified black males began attacking him, with one subject pulling out what appeared to be a handgun, attempting to discharge same at the victim unsuccessfully. The suspect then repeatedly struck the victim in the head and neck with said handgun prior to fleeing from the area.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of lacerations sustained during the assault. At this time the suspects are still unidentified and at large, only described as black males, both wearing dark colored clothing, with one wearing a red bandanna.
While on scene officers located evidence that substantiated some reports that the handgun utilized in this incident may have been a pellet or BB pistol.
The investigation into this assault is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department as soon as possible by any of the means listed below. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
