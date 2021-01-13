ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police officers rescued Joshua Seaman, 32, from the water in the morning of Jan. 13 after Seaman fled from the police. Seaman had warrants out for his arrest for resisting arrest and violation of probation, and when officers spotted him and attempted to stop him, Seaman ran and evaded officers. He jumped into the inlet to the east of Taughannock Boulevard near W Buffalo Street — the water temperature was 31 degrees at the time.
Officers began a land-based rescue from the western shore and were able to pull Seaman to safety. They rendered care until medical personnel arrived on scene. He was transported to Cayuga Medical Center via ambulance in the custody of IPD. Appearance tickets were issued and custody was turned over to Dryden Police regarding the probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.