ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police responded to several reports of shots fired in the Spencer Road traffic circle near Park Street just before 10 p.m. on Friday night, though nobody appears to have been harmed.
Police interviewed residents in the 100 block of Park Street that reported hearing the shots, but none had been able to look outside fast enough to see where the shooting had occurred or to provide a description of anyone who may have been involved.
After investigating the area, officers found 12 spent 9mm shell cases that appeared to have come from a semi-automatic weapon. The cases were found in the roadway on the Spencer Street traffic circle and on the 300 block of Spencer Road. Police believe the subject(s) that fired the weapon(s) were likely in a vehicle, though that is not confirmed. At this time it is unknown who or what they were shooting at.
At this time no victims have been located. IPD asks anyone that may have information about this incident or anyone who was a witness to this incident to contact them. Persons that contact IPD can remain anonymous through one of the contact options listed below.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Anonymous Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
