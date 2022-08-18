On Wednesday at 6:19 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers were called to the 400 block of N. Meadow St for a reported stabbing. During the initial investigation it was learned that a delivery person was stabbed once in the left shoulder, sustaining a non-life threatening injury. The assailant is unknown to the victim and is described as a black male, late teen’s to early 20’s, no facial hair, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and pants. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival headed southwest towards Fulton St.
The investigation into this matter is currently ongoing and the Ithaca Police Department encourages witnesses to this stabbing to contact the Ithaca Police Department via any of the following means:
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
The poor people of Ithaca are hungry, too. Stop ordering take-out unless you order an extra meal for a hungry person. Thanks.
