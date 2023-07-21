On July 21st, 2023 at approximately 6:40 a.m. Ithaca Police along with Ithaca Fire Department, and Bangs Ambulance personnel were called to the area of Ithaca Falls on Lake St for a report of a deceased person in the water.
Upon arrival, a male victim was located in the water near the base of the Ithaca Falls. It was confirmed that this male was deceased as a result of drowning. Foul play is not suspected. No further information is being released at this time.
