IPD releases full 2019 Ithaca crime report: numbers are down, but why?

The Ithaca Police Department has compiled a report on the city's 2019 crime levels, detailing the last year in crimes ranging from violent to petty and comparing those numbers to 2018.
Overall, the report indicates a drop in total crime, including a few surprisingly large drops year over year from 2018 to 2019. The numbers can be a little fuzzy, but IPD Chief Dennis Nayor said they represent the number of calls the department received for a given crime during the calendar year of 2019.
Call reports of robbery went from 30 in 2018 to just 9 in 2019, while rapes dropped from 12 to 5, according to the report. Simple assaults and disorderly conducts both dropped significantly, as did aggravated assaults. Possession of controlled substance offenses went down in 2019 by half, from 89 to 41.
Speaking more generally, there were 188 felony arrests in 2018, compared to 114 in 2019. There were 914 misdemeanor arrests in 2018, just 606 in 2019. Violation arrests and warrant arrests both also dropped, the former by 44.6 percent and the latter by 23 percent. Traffic stops saw an astounding decrease, from 3714 stops in 2018 to 2152 in 2019, a 42 percent decrease.
Even ticketing was way lower last year than 2018: uniform traffic tickets issued went from 3290 tickets to 1829 tickets; there were just 2820 parking tickets in 2019 compared to 3819 in 2018.
In fact, the only specific situations that had higher incidence rates in 2019 than 2018 were: mental health calls, criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon (five in 2019, three in 2018) and larcenies. There was one murder in the City of Ithaca in 2019, which happened over the summer at Auden Ithaca, compared to none the year before. There was also three driving under the influence of drugs offenses, up from two in 2018. The full 42 page report can be viewed at the bottom of this page.
With drops nearly across the board, including some that seem like very steep drops, the natural question is how or what can the lower number of reports be attributed to?
Nayor, who sent the report to Mayor Svante Myrick and members of Common Council earlier this month, said that the lower numbers were representative of two main factors: less self-initiated activity on the part of police officers, which he blamed on staffing stretches, and less people reporting incidents. One important thing to remember, though, is that since this is the first report of its kind made in-house by the department, it can be difficult to chart any type of trend since there's only one year of collection, compared with one year of past data.
"There's a lot of causation factors," Nayor said of the significant drops. "I think some of the crimes have actually declined, but with less officers there's less self-initiated activity. There's other things that would require a few years to see if there's actually a downward trend occurring. Some things that have decreased, you can tell, if because [officers] aren't doing them, like traffic stops. That's a self-initiated activity, and that's down 42 percent."
The less self-initiated activity would certainly explain less traffic stops, less tickets and potentially even less total arrests. There were, though, also substantially less calls for service to the department in total, as that number dropped from 22416 in 2018 to 19242 in 2019.
in terms of staffing specifics, the last year was fairly bumpy. There are two vacant staff positions (of 17 total), which is reserved for sergeants, lieutenants and above, while of the 52 officer positions, six are vacant. But while only eight are vacant, an additional nine officers are unable to work shifts currently, due to a mix of long-term disability, extended disability and an extended leave. Overall, the department lists 17 positions as not active out of the 69 total allotted positions.
Nayor said the rise in mental health calls, which went from 287 in 2018 to 319 in 2019, is indicative of some shifting feelings in the community, that the police are more likely to be called to respond to such a situation. The nature of some of the incidents make them difficult to categorize as well, Nayor said, like the shooting on Green Street in September. The victim in that incident has been uncooperative since he was released from the hospital, police have said, and so that case might wind up classified differently than if the victim was telling police that they should be looking for someone on charges of attempted murder (Nayor didn't know specifically what that case had been categorized as).
"Sometimes the numbers will not tell the true story," Nayor said. "We've had multiple cases of shots fired where maybe we've had uncooperative witnesses or no victims. But make no mistake, it was a full shift's effort in making sure that a scene was safe and investigating that and bringing more resources to that. So that might show up as a 'suspicious condition,' or an 'all other offense' and it might not give a true depiction."
Numbers in the report don't necessarily mean arrests have been made in the cases (hence why one murder is listed, even though nobody has been arrested in that case -- the Auden Ithaca stabbing). Nayor said his perception of crime in the city is that while some of the numbers did fall in 2019, the incidents of violence do seem to have risen, and the crimes that are reported are more significant.
"It's nice to see some of the categories are declining, but in keeping with lower staffing and the severity of some of the calls that we do still go to, it doesn't seem, from a standpoint of us working it, that the numbers show the true story," Nayor said. "The numbers are based on what is reported to us. Sometimes, more of these incidents are occurring, but people are choosing not to want to follow through and let us know."
Nayor said despite his feelings that the department is stretched thin, he was happy that his staff was able to complete community outreach programs, like coffee with a cop, that he hopes foster a better relationship between the policers and the policed.
Training is also recorded in the report, and shows that the department put an emphasis on cultural competence during the last year, including training for interactions with the transgender community, conflict management and "fair and impartial policing," as well as significant time dedicated to suicide prevention. There was also 32 hours devoted to hate crimes investigation training. Nayor and Training Sergeant Derek Necheporek said other kinds of training, like cultural competence, diversity inclusion in hiring and coffee with a cop can serve as practice regarding how to treat all people equally when policing and eliminate biases to avoid treating subjects differently based on race, gender, etc.
The report further lists the goals of the department in 2020. The top two listed, predictably, deal with improving staffing (mostly through recruiting) and bringing the contract between the City of Ithaca and the local police union current.
"That's a huge priority, getting the staffing up," Nayor said.
Beyond that, there's a stated emphasis on "Intelligence-Led Policing," defined as using an "analytical and data driven approach to policing." He also wants to hire a full-time data analyst to "synthesize, compile and disseminate actionable intelligence on a daily/weekly basis." There's also a listed goal to institute a criminal debriefing form, which would mean inquiring with arrestees if "they have knowledge of any crimes that are happening, about to happen, or that have happened."
Nayor's persistent themes since he began have been the three C's: core objectives (a highlighting of patrol and investigations), consistency in policing and connections with the Ithaca public, and they are also included and incorporated in the intelligence-led policing.
Nayor acknowledged that the public perception might still be that crime is rising or up, and that that isn't necessarily wrong. But he said he'd like to see more data before making any judgment on trends.
"The victim of any crime never wants to hear that statistics are down, because if they're a victim, they're still a victim and they were effected negatively," Nayor said. "For us, any crime is too much. That's how I look at it, very broadly. Now, it'll be about taking some time to see how it breaks down next year, seeing if its trending downward or if we had an anomaly of a year. [...] So many variables go into it that it's hard to give a definitive answer, but there's a lot of hard work going on."
The full report can be seen below. Clicking on it will not start a download.
