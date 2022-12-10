On December 10th, 2022, at approximately 2:05am Officers from the Ithaca Police Department were dispatched to a reported physical domestic between a male and female in the area of State Street and Plain Street. While responding, Officers were told that the male may be in possession of a firearm. Officers arrived on scene and the male ran as Officers tried to stop him. Officers pursued the suspect on foot into a backyard on West Seneca Street. With the assistance of the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police we were able to establish a perimeter.
A short time later, the suspect emerged on North Meadow Street where he was safely taken into custody without injury.
The suspect was identified as Voshon O. Carpenter, a 28-year-old male from Rochester, NY. A search of the area in which Carpenter ran through was conducted and a loaded M-11 9mm firearm was recovered. Mr. Carpenter is a convicted felon and doesn’t have a pistol permit. Attached is a picture of the firearm.
Carpenter was charged with the following:
Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (Class C Felony) Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (Class D Felony) Assault 3rd (Class A Misdemeanor) Obstructing Governmental Admin (Class A Misdemeanor)
Mr. Carpenter was arraigned in front of Judge Seth Peacock and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $100,000 Cash or $100,000 bond.
