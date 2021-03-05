ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca police officers made their voices heard at the Common Council meeting on Wednesday regarding the city and county’s reimagining police draft. As expected, the officers namely took issue with recommendation one, which is the proposal to replace the Ithaca Police Department with the Community Solutions and Public Safety Department.
Officers, sergeants and lieutenants alike showed up to express their dedication to the city of Ithaca and disappointment with the recommendation. There seemed to be a consensus about officers that they desired a more collaborative process, but that they were generally open to reform in some capacity, as long as it didn’t include dissolving IPD. Officers also expressed worry about losing their jobs, benefits and standing in the state’s retirement system.
Echoing the statement put out previously by the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association (IPD’s union), many officers also accused the mayor of trying to union bust in order to get around the contract issues the union and city have been facing for the duration of Mayor Svante Myrick’s tenure. However, Myrick did deny this, and assured officers that the PBA would still be intact within the new proposed department. He also added they don’t have the legal ability to bust a union.
Though the reimagining police proposal was not on the agenda, members of the council did take the time to comment on the sentiments shared by officers during the public comment section. Each that spoke consistently emphasized the need for collaboration and further studies going forward, and expressed the need to get some questions answered before they would feel comfortable moving ahead with the proposed.
Reimagining police draft = pro crime, pro criminal. Crime is going up in Ithaca, including violent crime.
from a family member: "...by my opinion for what's it's worth after quite a few years of patrol work is that this is a terrible idea. There is a place for councilors and therapists and mediators for sure, but there must be a mechanism when that doesn't work. One of our biggest callers is the county mental health therapists. Also, young officers learn interpersonal skills and other valuable lessons on non-critical calls. This prepares them for the "big one". Talking to an irate citizen or drunk prepares a young man or woman to then be comfortable and calm dealing with an irate armed suspect. For most of us being in these types of situations is not natural and in the beginning is uncomfortable. Only through years of experience do officers gain the wisdom and calm demeanor to really be able to set the tone for the younger guys and be an example. Only send officers to violence and all your creating is soldiers who expect violence at every turn."
