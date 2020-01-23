Ithaca Police Officer Christine Barksdale has retained local attorney Ed Kopko to represent her as she navigates the process and decides how to proceed as the City of Ithaca moves to terminate her from the force.
The City of Ithaca announced last week that they would be seeking the termination of an Ithaca Police Department investigator, later confirmed to be Barksdale, after an internal audit discovered a decade of “deeply troubling failure” to adequately investigate cases in the department’s investigation division. In the release, the city stated that they believed the number of impacted cases was close to 200, and included 80 sex crime cases, and that they had handed the investigation materials over to Tompkins County District Attorney Matt van Houten, who said Monday he couldn’t comment on the situation, and New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ office.
Kopko said that he had presented the case both to the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association, who is challenging the notice of discipline to Barksdale, and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a federal body that is dedicated to preventing discrimination by enforcing federal laws against workplace conduct driven by race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetic information, according to the EEOC website. Filing with the EEOC, Kopko said, would eventually allow them to take the case to the federal court in Syracuse, which is what he and Barksdale intend to do. Kopko is not Barksdale’s union representation.
“This is a retaliatory firing,” Kopko said. “Our charge is that the notice of discipline was based on the complaint of discrimination that she filed.”
Additionally, Kopko said they’d likely be challenging the total number of cases reported by IPD Lt. John Joly to be inadequately investigated over the last decade by Barksdale. Kopko said he’d be arguing that the list compiled by Joly contained inaccuracies that would significantly change the number of actually impacted cases.
He also wondered why the City of Ithaca chose to make this particular incident so public, considering normal government policy of keeping personnel matters private and in-house. Though, it should be noted, Barksdale is not the first police officer in recent memory for which a personnel matter was publicly announced, as IPD officer Kyle Paolangelli had his termination publicly announced in May after he pled guilty to perjury in relation to a January 2018 search warrant.
It wouldn’t be the first time Barksdale lodged allegations of discrimination against the city, though her attempt in mid-2019 was decided against her. In that case, Barksdale, a black woman, filed a complaint against the City of Ithaca, the Ithaca Police Department and Joly with the state’s Division of Human Rights, stating that she’d been discriminated against due to her race and gender and generally subjected to a hostile work environment as a result too. DHR issued a ruling in December on the matter, stating that Barksdale had not proven the allegations true and thus exonerating the three accused parties.
