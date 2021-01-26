Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.