ITHACA, NY -- According to the Ithaca Police Department, there has recently been a sharp increase in residential burglaries being reported. The IPD is actively investigating each burglary, and also wants to remind residents of the following tips:
- Consider installing motion-sensor lighting around your house and/or business so that criminal actions are less likely to be concealed at nighttime.
- Lock your doors when you are away, at night, and when you are asleep.
- Consider investing in home security systems and/or cameras to monitor activity around your house or business.
- Trim shrubs and bushes that could provide concealment for a potential burglar.
- Evaluate the security of your home or business; if you can easily enter through a window or unsecured door, then so can a burglar. Take appropriate steps to correct that situation.
- When you are away, consider placing lights on timers to give the appearance that you are home.
- Be cautious about posting on social media when you are away and/or at an event. If you post about where you are, it can be assumed that you are not at home.
- Do not leave items of value outside your home that can easily be removed (bikes, tools, etc.)
- If you are going away for an extended period, ask the post office to hold your mail and/or have a neighbor pick up newspapers so that it does not appear that you are away. Also ask someone to shovel your walkway in the winter.
- Coordinate with a trusted friend or neighbor to keep an eye on your house or business when you are away and similarly all suspicious activity should be reported to the police.
Suspicious activity can be reported in person or via the following:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
