ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police arrested Joseph Payne, 40, on criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree charges. IPD responded to a call at 6:50 p.m. about a stolen black pick-up truck owned by a worker at the 130 Cherry St. construction site.
At around 7:30 p.m., while officers were looking for the stolen vehicle, they received a separate report of larceny from a vehicle in the 300 block of Elmira Road. It was reported that a suspect had stolen a purse from a vehicle and fled the scene in a dark colored pick-up truck.
At 7:40 p.m. a police officer saw the vehicle that was originally reported stolen in the area of N. Plain Street and W. Seneca Street. The truck tried to evade the officer by pulling into a parking lot on W Seneca Street. The driver tried to flee on foot but was detained without incident. Upon investigation, police found the stolen purse in the possession of the driver, Payne.
