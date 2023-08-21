The Ithaca Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to help identify two possible suspects from a graffiti making incident that occurred on August 12, 2023. Attached is a still photo of the suspects in this case.
Anyone with information that may aid police in this investigation is asked to contact the Ithaca Police by any of the following means:
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
