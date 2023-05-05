On May 4 at 10:04 a.m. Ithaca Police responded to Southworks (previous Emerson facility) at 620 S. Aurora St. for a Burglary complaint. Upon investigation into the Burglary, it was discovered that 3 subjects broke into the facility on the evening of May 5, causing damage to multiple locations throughout the facility.
The subjects’ images were caught on the camera system at the facility. (See photos above.)
Anyone with information can contact IPD and reference case I23-05991. Anonymous tips are also welcome and can be sent via the below methods:
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
