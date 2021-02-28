ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police were called Feb. 28 to report an armed robbery from the night before. The victims reported they had been driving eastbound on W. State Street and pulled over on the 300 block near the driveway of the Ithaca Fire Department to answer a phone call. A group of four or five people approached the car and demanded money.
When the victims did not comply, one of the men reportedly reached through the passenger-side window and forcefully took a backpack from the female passenger. A man then approached the driver and said they were robbing the victims. During this altercation, the male suspect used an edged weapon and sliced the neck of male driver. The driver grabbed his neck felt that he was bleeding and drove away to the hospital for treatment.
The driver received treatment at Cayuga Medical Center and was released this morning. No other injuries are reported to have occurred.
Anyone who may have information related to this incident is asked to contact the IPD Investigations Division through any of the following methods:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
