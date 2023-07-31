On 7-29-2023, just before midnight, Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to multiple reports of shots fired at West Village Place at Ackerman Circle. Upon arrival of Police, it was determined that numerous rounds were fired in the area, with multiple shell casings being recovered. The suspect(s) fled the area prior to officer arrival. As of the time of this media release there has not been any victims or property damage located as a result of the shooting.
Currently there is no suspect(s) description, and no further information is being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information and have not spoken with Police already, please contact them via one of the below methods. Information can be shared anonymously as well.
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
