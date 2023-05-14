The Ithaca Police Department is seeking public assistance regarding a vandalism investigation. Sometime during the overnight/early morning hours of May 14th, 2023, the war memorial in Dewitt Park was vandalized by unknown persons. The war memorial and surrounding sidewalk area were spray painted with several shapes, words, and “graffiti tags”. Attached are photographs of the damage.
Anyone with information that may aid police in this investigation is asked to contact the Ithaca Police by any of the following means:
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
