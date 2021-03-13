crime scene

ITHACA, NY -- Police are investigating a “suspicious death” after a body was found on the afternoon of March 12. The statement by Ithaca Police Department contained no details, aside from “there was police activity that encompassed several locations in the city of Ithaca in relation to this investigation.”

According to reporting by 14850, the body belonged to a college-aged woman and was found in the Canopy by Hilton in downtown Ithaca. This could not be confirmed by IPD, but more details are expected to be released early next week.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department Investigations Division through the following means:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org

Anonymous Email Tip Address:www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

