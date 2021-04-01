Ithaca Police station stock
Casey Martin

ITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca Police Department and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Office of Inspector General conducted an “investigative enforcement action” on Ithaca Halal Meat and Grocery. According to police the investigation began after the department was made aware of “large and recurring irregularities into the disbursement of federally funded benefits.

At the time the investigation is ongoing and IPD asks anyone with information to contact them through the following means:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org

Anonymous Email Tip Address:www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

