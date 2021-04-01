ITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca Police Department and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Office of Inspector General conducted an “investigative enforcement action” on Ithaca Halal Meat and Grocery. According to police the investigation began after the department was made aware of “large and recurring irregularities into the disbursement of federally funded benefits.
At the time the investigation is ongoing and IPD asks anyone with information to contact them through the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Email Tip Address:www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
