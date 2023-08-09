On 8/8/23 at about 9:00 PM, Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of First Street for a report of multiple shots fired.
Upon Officers arrival, witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area. One parked and unoccupied vehicle was located with damage as a result of gunfire. Evidence was collected on scene further confirming shots were fired.
There were no reported injuries. The Ithaca Police Department is currently investigating this incident.
Any witnesses regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via the following means:
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
