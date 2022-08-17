On Wednesday, at 6:35 AM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to 540 W State St, Chuck’s Gas Station, for a report of a male victim inside of the store who was suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers arrived and confirmed what had been reported. The male victim was treated on scene prior to being transported to a regional trauma center and was in stable condition at the time of his transport.
Initial investigation into this incident revealed that the shooting took place on the 300 block of W Seneca St near the intersection of W Seneca St and N Plain St. This incident is currently under investigation and no further details are being released at this time.
Anyone with information or camera systems that may aid Police in this investigation is asked to contact the Ithaca Police by any of the following means:
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
