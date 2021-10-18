ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police Department, in response to the continued uptick of violent crimes within the West End community, will continue to increase patrol presence. There have been increased patrols in the recent weeks which include directed patrols and an assigned patrol. The increased violence has led to a special detail. This detail will include investigators, patrol officers, and members of the NY State Police Community Stabilization Unit.
Acting Chief John Joly stated, “The goal of this detail will be to not only deter crime but also address the concerns of the residents and maintain a significant presence ready to intervene or respond rapidly to acts of violence”. The additional presence in the West End will be visible and interacting with neighborhood residents.
Mayor Svante Myrick added, “Senseless acts of violence have no place in our city. The Ithaca Police Department is committed to preventing violence in the City of Ithaca, and this newest initiative will focus on the west end. To be successful, we need the community to also support our efforts by cooperating with investigators and using our anonymous tip line to report any information that may help prevent violence in our city”.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
