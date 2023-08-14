On Aug. 9 at about 8 p.m. near the intersection of State Street and Floral Ave. the Ithaca Police were called about a subject waving a handgun in the air. After a search of the area, one subject matching the description was stopped and identified, but was not in possession of a gun at the time.
A short time later police were notified of a semi-automatic handgun that was located in the 200 block of Floral Ave. The loaded firearm was secured and taken into evidence by the Police.
This case is still under investigation, but if you believe you have information that may aid police with this investigation, please contact the IPD using any of the following options.
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
