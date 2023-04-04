The Ithaca Police Department with the assistance of the Cornell University Police Department had been investigating numerous burglary complaints. On 04/03/2023 at about 08:30 AM, Ithaca Police Department responded to the 100 block of Chestnut Street based on information that a wanted person, Diamond Westfield, 39 years old, an Ithaca resident was located in an apartment. Ithaca Police Investigators were able to locate Diamond Westfield in an apartment where she was taken into custody without incident. Diamond Westfield is currently facing a new charge of:
NY Penal Law 140.25 (02), Burglary 2nd degree into a Dwelling a class C felony
She was also arraigned in the Ithaca City Court on the following warrants from separate incidents investigated by the Ithaca Police Department:
NY Penal Law 155.25, Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor
NY Penal Law 140.10, Criminal Trespass 3rd, a class B misdemeanor
NY Penal Law 140.20, Burglary 3rd degree, a class D felony
NY Penal Law 140.20, Burglary 3rd degree, a class D felony
NY Penal Law 155.25, Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor
NY Penal Law 140.20, Burglary 3rd degree, a class D Felony
Diamond Westfield was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail with a $5,000.00 dollar cash bail. After facing charges from the Ithaca Police Department, the Cornell University Police Department charged Diamond Westfield with an additional 2 counts of Burglary 3rd, both of which are class D felonies.
Subsequent to this arrest The Ithaca Police Department and Cornell University Police Department executed a search warrant on the apartment that Diamond Westfield had been residing in. Some of the proceeds from burglaries were recovered during this process. During the search warrant, The Ithaca Police Department also took into custody Sheryl Leckey, 33 years old, an Ithaca resident with active warrants.
NY Penal Law 140.20, Burglary 3rd degree, a class D felony
NY Penal Law 120.00, Assault 3rd degree, a class A misdemeanor
NY Penal Law 155.25, Petit Larceny, class A misdemeanor
NY Penal Law 155.25, Petit Larceny, class A Misdemeanor
Leckey was arraigned and released on her own recognizance by Ithaca City Court.
