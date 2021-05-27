ITHACA, NY -- Bonnie Camacho, 38, was arrested on May 27 at her residence on the 100 block of Chestnut Street for allegedly setting a person on fire in a parked car on May 14. The person was critically burned and seriously injured, and was transported on May 14 via helicopter to a regional hospital. It is unclear what the person’s status is at this time.
Camacho was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and charged with second degree attempted murder. She was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $50,000 bail.
