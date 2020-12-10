ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police arrested MaryAnn Church, 64, on charges of grand larceny in the third degree, 13 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and 14 counts on forgery in the second degree.
Investigators were originally alerted months ago to someone trying to cash a forged check. Church was a paid in-home elder care worker, and is alleged to have been stealing from an elderly disabled veteran whom she had been hired to care for.
Police allege Church’s criminal behavior occurred over several years and included theft through various types of fraudulent means. She was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and released on her own recognizance in accordance with New York State Law.
The Ithaca Police Department takes all forms of abuse seriously, including elder abuse. The IPD would like to remind friends and family of those who are vulnerable to be vigilant for suspicious activity and or abuse being committed. If anyone feels that they, or a friend or family member has been victimized by this defendant, contact the IPD through one of the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.