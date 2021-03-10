Ithaca Police arrested Warren Cooke, 57, on charges of aggravated DWI and criminal possession of a weapon after he was found to be driving with a .23 blood alcohol content and an illegally possessed loaded 9mm handgun.
Police were called at around 8:30 p.m. to a property damage motor vehicle crash, after which the vehicle left the scene. The caller provided the license plate of the vehicle, and officers located it a short distance away. Police tried to pull Cooke over on State Street, but he continued onto Fulton Street and then Green Street, where he finally stopped.
After Cooke was pulled over, police allegedly found a loaded 9mm handgun inside the vehicle. According to police, Cooke has past felony convictions and does not have a permit to possess a handgun. A breathalyzer test also allegedly found Cooke’s BAC to be alomst three times the legal limit.
