ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police arrested Michael L. Baez, 19, on charges of attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence in relation to a Jan. 15 shooting.
Baez allegedly shot numerous rounds into a group of people, which included a young child, at 5:11 p.m. at 540 W. State St. On the morning of Feb. 12, IPD and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Pond Drive in Freeville where they believed Baez to be. He exited the residence and surrendered without incident.
Baez was later arraigned by Ithaca City Court Judge Wallace, and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $75,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.