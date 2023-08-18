On 7/29/2023 at approximately 1:51 AM Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of E. State St (west end of the Commons), with at least one victim shot. Upon arrival of Police, it was determined that two victims had been shot after a physical altercation, and the suspect(s) fled the area. During a thorough Ithaca Police Investigation an arrest warrant was issued for an involved suspect.
On 08/17/2023 at approximately 10:45 PM, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect, Qaron A. Maye, 19 years old, during a traffic stop and turned him over to the Ithaca Police Department on said warrant.
Qaron Maye has been arrested on this active warrant and charged with Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, filed by the Ithaca Police Department.
The investigation into this matter is still ongoing.
If you have any information and have not spoken with Police already, please contact us via one of the below methods. Information can be shared anonymously as well.
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
