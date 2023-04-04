On Sunday, April 2, 2023, an IPD Officer observed the suspect from the Feb. 4, 2023 shooting at Cayuga Gardens, driving in the 300 block of Elmira Road. The suspect, Robert S. Brewer, 31, of Ithaca, was taken into custody without incident.
Brewer was charged with Burglary 1st, a Class B Felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, a Class C Felony, and Assault 2nd, a Class D Felony.
Brewer was arraigned before Ithaca City Court Judge Peacock and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $100,000 cash, $100,000 bond.
