The Ithaca Police Department has applied for a grant to fund three crisis intervention specialists that will work closely with IPD, according to the City of Ithaca’s acting Chief of Police, John Joly.
During Wednesday night's meeting of the Common Council's Reimagining Public Safety special committee, Joly described the funding request and other steps being taken by the Police Department to meet the goals established in the reimagining public safety plan.
Joly said that the number one recommendation the city has made to IPD is to “evaluate district alternatives to law enforcement response for crisis intervention in wraparound health and human service delivery.”
According to Joly, the idea behind bringing three crisis intervention specialists on board is that it will decrease the workload for armed officers that don’t necessarily need to respond to a mental health crisis, and allow them to be better trained when they do have to deal with a mental health situation.
Joly told the committee, “We are officers dispatched to a call, and if it turns out it’s really not criminal, but maybe a mental health situation, a crisis intervention specialist would be better trained.” He continued saying, “then we could relieve the officers from that call and they can go on to other criminal complaints.”
IPD should find out whether or not they will receive any of the funding that they applied for by January.
Joly noted that Tompkins County is working on adding three crisis intervention specialists to the Health Department. These specialists will be paired directly with law enforcement — two will be assigned to the County and there will be two deputies that work directly with those crisis intervention specialists — and one will be assigned to the City to work directly with IPD.
According to Joly, “due to our staffing and the constraints in our collective bargaining agreement, we can't assign a single officer to work directly with that crisis manager specialist.” However, he continued saying that IPD has a plan to put together “a group of four or so officers that are trained in crisis intervention, critical incident negotiation, or something similar and we'll pair those four with that crisis management specialist.”
Based on IPD’s availability, one of that group will work closely with this crisis manager specialist. “There's still more work to be done. But that is what's in process right now,” said Joly.
Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten also met with the special committee to provide some input on the reimagining process moving forward. He stated his belief that "the overall goal of this process was to address the systemic inequities in our criminal justice system," and to "increase the confidence that the community has in our justice system, especially the marginalized parts of our community."
While noting that "we would love to decrease the number of arrests and increase the number of de-escalations," and that arrests are "the last resort," Van Houten said not all arrests are bad.
"When there's somebody in the community who was victimized by crime, whether it's physical violence or violation of their home or their business or sexual offense or being affected by shots fired in your neighborhood," Van Houten continued, "those things have consequences to the rest of the community. And in those cases, when the safety of the community is at risk, the right thing to do is to arrest someone. And the right thing to do is to do it fairly, to do it competently, to do it professionally with as little violence as possible, with as little disruption to the community as possible. But we have to recognize that arrests are part of the world, and they always will be."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.