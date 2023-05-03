New York State Police have concluded an investigation into allegations that officers at the Ithaca Police Department (IPD) have been engaging in overtime fraud as far back as 2014 finding no evidence of wrongdoing. The investigation spanned several months and was initiated after an anonymous tip was emailed to members of the Ithaca City Common Council Cynthia Brock and Ducson Nguyen on December 10, 2022.
Given the serious nature of the allegations, Brock and Nguyen conducted an initial investigation and gathered information to bring to Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten.
According to Brock and Nguyen, “We recognized the seriousness of the allegations, and that it was our obligation and responsibility as elected officials to bring it forward to the appropriate bodies with the authority to investigate it. “
Van Houten directed the case to the New York State Attorney General’s office to look into the allegations. However, the Attorney General’s office declined to take the case. Van Houten then sent the case to New York State Police for further investigation.
District Attorney Van Houten has said that “The Attorney General’s Office did not explain their rationale for deferring the investigation to the State Police.” He continued saying that the State Police investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing by any member of IPD and he expects to have a final written report of the findings coming sometime this week.
In response to the investigation finding no evidence of wrongdoing, Brock and Nguyen said that if they “had done nothing, we would be open to public accusations of intentionally ignoring reports of alleged fraud in the IPD.” They continued saying that they “stand firmly with preserving the Ithaca Police Department and are committed to rebuilding trust and confidence in our officers and our institutions.”
While the state police investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing, the anonymous source has said that “Initially the State Police didn’t want to do this so I don’t know how thoroughly they’re going through it.”
The anonymous source alleged that officers at IPD have been engaging in overtime fraud going back to 2014-2015, and that the practice was started by former Chief of Police Pete Tyler.
The source said that Tyler taught Acting Chief John Joly to engage in the practice and they suspected that Joly stopped the practice of fudging his overtime numbers when he was appointed to the position of acting chief. Additionally, the source said that for the past year Joly had come into work just one to three days a week and worked for an hour or two hours before leaving while still getting a full salary of $165,357.
As of April 21st, Joly has cleared his belongings out of his office at the department, indicating that he may be eyeing an early exit prior to his retirement.
The source has said that Joly has retained a lawyer to file a notice of intent to sue the City of Ithaca on the grounds of defamation for calling him a racist while revoking the Mayor’s appointment of him to the permanent Chief of Police position. Attorney A.J. Bosman from the Bosman Law Firm in Rome, New York has told the Ithaca Times that a FOIL request would have to be filed with the City of Ithaca in order to get more details regarding Joly's notice of intent to sue the city. The Times has submitted a FOIL request to the City and is awaiting a response.
Current IPD Lieutenant Jacob Young and Sergeant David Amaro were also accused of engaging in overtime fraud but have since been cleared of any wrongdoing by the state police investigation.
According to the sources now debunked claims, Jacob Young was supposed to make a salary of around $92,000 a year but according to public records on the website SeeThroughNY.net he was paid a hefty salary of $300,715 in 2022. That’s 365 percent higher than the average salary in the City of Ithaca, which is $65,886 and 399 higher than the city's median salary, which is $60,322.
Sergeant Amaro’s salary for 2022 was supposed to be around $90,000 but he was paid $162,113. The source said that Amaro took time off from IPD on “stress leave” upon learning of the investigation into overtime fraud.
The source suspects that more officers at the department are participating in overtime fraud, but that others within the department who know what’s going on are hesitant to speak up.
According to the source, “They come in on days off and say they’re doing training…if they get in at one in the afternoon they leave at three, but they put in that they were there at eight and left at five. They all get overtime and they don’t do anything.”
The source also said that officers engaging in overtime fraud are working what are essentially side jobs for the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) doing “active shooter training” which they get paid for by New York State. However, they’ll bill the Ithaca Police Department for overtime on top of the pay from DCJS.
The source continued saying that “then they go do their instruction down in Kingston or Ulster and take time off from IPD, but they say they’re doing training for IPD. If it was a day off they get paid, plus the day off back, and then they get paid from DCJS, so they’re actually getting triple pay.”
According to the source, the Ithaca Police Department routinely pays out more than half a million dollars in overtime every year. “In one year it was $940,000,” the source said.
One factor that drives up overtime costs are low staffing levels at the department which requires officers to work mandatory overtime. President of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association Tom Condzella has said, “Our patrol division should be staffed with 45 officers. We're currently staffed with 24. So it's really created a lot of mandated overtime for the officers."
In response to the allegations that have since been proven to be unfounded, Lieutenant Jacob Young said that “the other involved officers and I provided the NY State Police Investigator with hundreds of documents showing every hour of our time and…there was not one hour that was unaccounted for and not one hour where we were paid by two entities at once.”
Young said the anonymous source “provided no specific dates or jobs worked” and that “only two of the three officers that were alleged to have committed this violation actually had outside employment from IPD.” He continued saying that “neither of the two of us that worked on any outside training employment ever got paid by two entities at the same time.”
Young has said that these allegations were a “libelous attempt in order to try and put pressure on Acting Chief Joly to leave and smear our reputations in the meantime.” He also said that over $90,000 of his salary listed on SeeThroughNY.net was “retro-active pay from 2014-2021 that was a result of the City of Ithaca settling with the PBA.”
According to Young, “In the Police field we will look into anonymous complaints, but without something pointing to criminal activity or some detailed information from the source we cannot pursue them any further. This is the opposite of how we were treated here - political pressure was used to run a wild goose chase investigation, causing undue stress to those involved and wasting taxpayers money.”
In a statement released by President of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association, Thomas Condzella, the PBA said that it is calling on District Attorney Van Houten to investigate the identity of the anonymous source so “they can be interviewed to determine if there are any other complaints against police officers or city officials that need to be investigated.”
According to Condzella, “my members and the public deserve to know the true motivation of the person that made this complaint…Based on the email alone, and the finding of the investigation, the only conclusion we can make is that this was a malicious personal and politically motivated attack.
