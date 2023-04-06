Ithaca’s car-sharing service is at risk of shutting down due to an insurance regulation that only exists in New York State. The regulation prohibits Risk Retention Groups from providing auto insurance in New York unless they are stationed within the state.
Ithaca car-share is the only non-profit car-sharing service in the state and has been operating in the community since it launched with just six cars in 2008. Since then the organization has grown to a fleet of 30 vehicles that are being shared among more than 1,500 community members in an effort to reduce emissions caused by private vehicle use.
The Director of Ithaca Car-Share, Liz Field, told the Ithaca Times that the city’s car-sharing service is at risk of shutting down because insurance groups called Risk Retention Groups are blocked by the New York State Department of Financial Services and cannot write insurance for car-sharing nonprofits — even though federal law allows risk retention groups to write insurance in every other state including Washington DC.
These risk retention groups can pool different nonprofits together to write affordable and comprehensive auto insurance. Given the name, these groups generally take on riskier forms of insurance. Field said that Ithaca Car-Share is looking to get insurance through a risk retention group based in Vermont. According to Field it is the only group that provides auto insurance for nonprofits. “They’re willing to provide insurance for us, but because of this regulation they can’t,” said Field.
According to the New York State Department of Financial Services, “A risk retention group, which is registered in New York but is not chartered or licensed in New York, is not "an insurer duly authorized to transact business in this state," and therefore an insurance policy issued by the RRG would not satisfy the financial responsibility requirements of the New York Vehicle and Traffic Law.”
Since 2008, Ithaca Car-Share has worked with a private insurance company to meet the minimum liability insurance that is required by state law. However, that company is moving out of the car-sharing market entirely and the insurance they provide to Ithaca Car-Share will end on May 22, 2023.
Field says that Ithaca Carshare and other New York car sharing services will struggle to find affordable insurance after this spring if the state doesn’t allow risk retention groups to write insurance for car-sharing nonprofits. In fact, even if the state makes this policy change, Field said that “there will probably be a period of time where we don’t have insurance and we’ll have to pause operations.”
According to Field, “it’s not like those risk retention groups can just write a policy for us, there’s a whole process with that.” She continued saying, “they’ll be able to do something, but they’re on a unique timeline as well — so I’m not sure how long it would take before they’d be able to write a policy.”
Additionally, she said that other car-sharing services in the state have expressed interest in becoming nonprofits but haven’t been able to because they wouldn’t be able to receive insurance as a nonprofit under current state regulations. These services are based in Albany, Buffalo and Rochester and currently get their cars, insurance and technology through a tech company based in California that is starting car-share services all over the country.
These services have expressed interest in adopting the nonprofit car-sharing model that has worked in Ithaca because the missions of nonprofits often focus on the local community more than a nationwide tech company would.
As a result, member of the New York State Assembly, Anna Kelles is introducing a bill that would allow risk retention groups to write auto insurance for nonprofits. The Executive Director for the Center for Community Transportation, Jeniffer Dotson, traveled to Albany on Tuesday March 28 to participate in an advocacy day to pressure lawmakers to support Kelles’ bill.
According to Assembly Member Kelles, the bill “authorizes certain policies issued by risk retention groups not chartered in this state with a minimum of $15 million of surplus and which exclusively insures non profit organizations that are registered in this state.”
The state legislature has until June 8 to pass the bill, and then Governor Kathy Hochul will have 10 days to either sign or veto it.
“We hope the bill language will be passed as part of the state budget, or, failing that, on its own, in time to prevent Ithaca Carshare from having to close operations in May. If it passes, it will also pave the way for the other carshares in New York to move to a non-profit model, and pave the way for other non-profit carshares to get off the ground,” Field said.
Over the next three years, Ithaca Carshare is slated to receive $315,000 from New York State Energy Research and Development (NYSERDA) to purchase 9 electric vehicles, several of which will be placed in low income neighborhoods. Unfortunately, the organization won’t be able to do any of this and the NYSERDA money will go to waste if they are unable to get auto insurance this year.
If Ithaca car-share shuts down operations it could also come as a blow to the goals of the Ithaca Green New Deal due to the fact that community-based nonprofit carsharing reduces carbon emissions and traffic.
For more information please visit IthacaCarShare.org
