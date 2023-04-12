The Executive Director at Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS) Johanna Anderson has announced that she would be resigning after five years of service to the regional nonprofit organization. Following her resignation, Tompkins Community Bank announced that Anderson would serve as the new President of the bank, effective July 10, 2023. Until then, she will continue in her position at INHS to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.
During her time at INHS, Johanna played a critical role in the development and success of the regional affordable housing non-profit organization. Since 2018, she has built new strategic partnerships, expanded services throughout the INHS service area to help more people find and access safe and healthy housing, and helped improve operations and organizational processes.
According to a statement released by Tompkins Community Bank, Anderson has also served as a member of the Tompkins CNY board of directors for the past three years, where she has “offered strategic insight and organizational expertise” that coincide with the goals and mission of the bank.
In her new role, she will be responsible for the bank’s growth, community and client engagement and stakeholder relations throughout its Central New York market, as well as fostering relationships with clients of Tompkins insurance and wealth affiliates.
Anderson is well-known throughout the community for her expertise in residential and consumer lending and affordable housing development work, as well as her advocacy for financial education. Over the course of her career, she has accumulated deep experience in commercial real estate development and management, organizational strategy and stakeholder communication.
In her more than five years as executive director of INHS, Anderson has actively led the mission to build affordable housing developments, as well as support homeowners and renters with financial and maintenance services. In her prior position, she served as the chief credit officer of Home HeadQuarters, Inc., where she managed the process and production of all lending products and oversaw the development of credit approval processes.
Anderson also spent six years as the director of community development for Four Directions Development Corporation, a nonprofit that seeks to improve the social and economic conditions of the Native American tribes through education and investment in affordable housing, tribal business ventures, banking the unbanked and entrepreneurship.
Following her announcement Anderson said, “These last five years have been the most rewarding of my career. I have been surrounded and inspired by the very best and have done everything I could to meet their expectations. I will remain a steadfast partner and advocate of INHS and affordable housing. It is the highlight of my professional career to have been a part of such an extraordinary organization and team of individuals at the board and staff levels.”
Chair of Tompkins’ Central New York Board of Directors, Daniel Fessenden said, “Johanna has a proven ability to lead organizations to success with passion, diverse expertise and a growth mindset. She has been an invaluable asset to our board in her three years of service, and we know she will bring the same fervor for success to her new position.”
According to the current President of Tompkins Community Bank, John McKenna, “Johanna brings a unique and impressive portfolio of experience to Tompkins, paired with a tangible desire to build toward growth while fostering economic wellness in the communities we serve.” McKenna continued saying that he is “looking forward to collaborating with such an impressive leader and am eager to see the positive impact she will have on our Tompkins team.”
INHS President Jeremy Thomas said, “Johanna leaves INHS in a strong position for continued growth and community impact. We sincerely thank her for her invaluable contributions and unwavering dedication to INHS and its mission during her tenure as Executive Director and look forward to the impact she will continue to have in her new role at Tompkins Community Bank.”
Thomas continued saying, “We have the utmost confidence in INHS leadership and staff to ensure a smooth transition and continued organizational success as the Board performs a nation-wide search for a replacement.”
The Board of Directors will soon announce its search committee and process for identifying a successor.
