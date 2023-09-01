Another big election day is approaching in the City of Ithaca, as every seat on the Common Council is up for grabs on November 7.
Several candidates who lost in the Democratic primary on June 27 have decided to continue their campaigns as independents, including current First Ward Alderperson Cynthia Brock and Fifth Ward candidate Jason Houghton.
Brock is running for re-election to the four-year term to represent the First Ward, and Houghton is running for the two-year term to represent the Fifth Ward.
The duo has decided to run on the third-party independent line called Ithacans For Progress. They hope to pool their resources to compete with candidates that have been endorsed by the Working Families Party and Ithaca Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).
The primary saw Brock and Houghton lose to first-time candidates Kayla Matos and Clyde Lederman. Matos received endorsements from the Working Families Party and the DSA and currently serves as the Deputy Director at the Southside Community Center. Lederman is a sophomore at Cornell University — making him the youngest candidate in the race. He has also received an endorsement from the Working Families Party.
The outcome of the race between Houghton and Lederman was decided by a margin of just eight votes, while a margin of 88 votes separated Brock and Matos. It will be interesting to see how the races play out in the general election this November. The upcoming election will likely see a much higher turnout among student voters than the primary over the summer — especially in the fifth ward.
Houghton has said that his 17 years of experience living in the City of Ithaca gives him an advantage over Lederman, who recently moved to Ithaca to attend Cornell University in 2022. He has made advocating for an increased contribution from Cornell to the City of Ithaca and the Ithaca City School District a key pillar of his campaign.
Houghton has told the Ithaca Times that the city needs to “reset the financial relationship with Cornell so Cornell can be a more equitable partner to help make our city departments whole.” He has also repeatedly confronted the Common Council regarding their negotiations for a new memorandum of understanding with the university, saying they should be more transparent.
Since announcing her campaign as an independent, Brock has received endorsements and support from several local unions, such as the AFL-CIO Midstate Central Labor Council, the Tompkins-Cortland Building & Construction Trades Council, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), and the local chapter of the United Auto Workers (UAW).
During her campaign announcement at the Ithaca Farmers Market on August 8, Brock said that she is running because it is essential to retain some continuity in government at a time when the city’s form of government is being restructured, and several searches are underway to find replacements for senior staff members that are retiring.
