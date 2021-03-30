Anyone who even casually follows the news in Ithaca knows that the Reimagining Public Safety draft proposal has been front and center of a seemingly endless number of meetings. While conversations began as emotional, they’ve evolved throughout the weeks to be productive and often eye-opening. At the March 24 City Administration meeting, the public, police and city officials engaged in one of the most vulnerable and meaningful conversations yet. The County Legislature voted to approve their resolution on March 30, and the Common Council votes on March 31.
Loretta Tomberelli, IPD sergeant: “We need to reform all social services, not just the police department. A lot of time [the Critical Incident Negotiation Team] is called for mental health services. All systems need reform.”
Benjamin Yost, resident: “I want to ask in the strongest possible terms that the city implement all the recommendations […] I don’t think anyone is served by a system where officers are the agency to respond to mental health crises. We simply ask too much of them. I think it’s clear that if it weren’t for the weight of history and tradition that nobody would decide to have armed responders for everything.”
Marshall McCormick, resident: “More often than not, the police haven’t been the right people for the job. When armed officers came to my door to take a report for something stolen I felt more scared than relieved […] I think it’s due time we reimagine the public safety system. The police shouldn’t be the only people to call. I encourage you to consider and pass this proposal and make Ithaca a change leader in this situation.”
Amanda Conklin, nurse at Cayuga Medical Center: “I know what it means to sacrifice your safety for the betterment of the community, and I support the reimagining public safety in the city. I think the plan is brave and visionary. In the emergency department we see how police have to manage many situations involving vulnerable populations. Someone has to de-escalate tensions between the police and the community, and I think it has to be the police that change the dynamic. I think in order to do this we have to be brave enough to take big steps and make big changes.”
Chris Hyer, resident: “We need our police. I live in the west end and have called them over a dozen times in the past year. They’ve always responded and been able to handle it. We went to do an inspection at a rental property that a family member owns and we were met with a gun. It took IPD eight minutes to respond because they don’t have the resources they need. We need our police department.”
Tom Condzella, IPD sergeant, president of Ithaca police union: “Change is not only wanted, but needed, and the [Police Benevolent Association] fully embraces that concept. […] To some specifics about reform, I think the first part of it has to be rebuilding of relationships and community healing. A lot of the issues we’re facing is because of lack of common ground, lack of understanding, lack of shared vision and lack of relationship. […] Hearing voices here tonight and past meetings and over the past year, it’s clear that people are not happy. We value their experiences and their voices and hear loud and clear that change is needed. I think some important aspects that have been highlighted through the draft proposal are embracing assistance from unarmed workers […] We currently have a branch of city government called community service officers who do parking enforcement. I think those folks can be the foundation for more unarmed public safety workers.”
Vincent Monticello, deputy chief at IPD: “I would like to see things progress by expanding on what we currently have. We definitely have a need for mental health workers on staff at the police department […] What we should be doing is taking what we have and improving it and looking at civilian support staff to supplement our officers, not replace them.”
Travis Brooks, deputy director at GIAC: “Over the last few weeks I’ve talked to a lot of people in this community. Most are white, and they all have the same concern. They want good policing, they want to feel safe, they want to know if they call at their worst time they’ll have help. They want policing to feel like the fire department. It has to do with the culture of policing […] There are a bunch of good officers at IPD. But the idea that we can wait is crazy. This is the opportunity of a lifetime. I’ve been here 30 years and this is the closest we’ve gotten to fundamental change in law enforcement.”
Schelley Michell-Nunn, director of human resources for the city: “I know there are good things happening at IPD. I know we have really good people at IPD. But when I hear things like ‘we need to enhance what we’re currently doing,’ what that says to me is we’re not doing the self-reflection that we should be doing, because what we’re currently doing the people are saying is not working. […] This is not rushed for the person who has spent their whole life fearing being stopped by the police. This is very real, and I get that we are all good people. But it’s not about our intentions, it’s about our impact, and we’re in an environment where the impact is detrimental to Black and brown folks.”
Cynthia Brock, alderperson: “I am one of the people who when interviewed would be afraid to call the police, afraid to call IPD. In the past when I have raised concern with regards to things I have witnessed or incidents brought to my attention by constituents and reached out to law enforcement to try and discuss this and bring forward the bias that may have been involved, the response from leadership in law enforcement and PBA has always been ‘how dare you, we don’t see color, we’re professionals doing our job, we’re above reproach, you are not in a position to question what we do.’ And that culture of policing is the underlying issue that all of us are trying to address, but we don’t have the words to share how we are doing to overcome those cultural barriers.”
Stephen Smith, alderperson: “During this conversation I’ve reached out to as many Black and brown folks as I could. One of the consistent threads that I’ve heard is fear that is so deep seated, the structure of the organization, the way it is set up, the history of it. Black folks in our city and across the country are raised to act a certain way around people in uniform. When they talk about that fear it wasn’t just about interactions, they’re afraid of this conversation right now and the environment it will create. They’re afraid of the idea of how much uncertainty and fear and anger this will cause among a certain subset of folks in our community. But we need to have it. And more than that fear, they have hope. This is a great set of recommendations, but proposal one especially. What we’ve done is show people what we’re capable, what we’ve had the power to do all along.”
Svante Myrick, mayor: “For too long this has been adversarial. I want to assure you this is not an attempt to union bust. I had a desire to work collaboratively and still do […] If you want to work collaboratively, I, too, want to work collaboratively. […] The community does not want to see all police officers abolished, they want to see more public safety workers out in the community. That’s what the community wants, but we’re not going to get there if we don’t talk to each other, if we don’t show up to meetings with each other […] I think if we work together we can create a department that truly works for everyone.”
Jason Molino, county administrator: “For me, it’s putting resources behind this as a serious notion for municipalities […] If we’re going to take this seriously, we need to put the human resources behind it. If you want to address some systemic issues, it’s not an unfunded mandate, it’s a will to do it. Yes, it will cost money. We’ve spent over $3 million on COVID response, and that’s in one year. So if we’re talking about changing systems, it’s going to be that type of investment.”
Richard Rivera, crisis intervention at OAR:“Any opposition we hear to the plan revolves around property crimes and loss of jobs, which reveals a monumental amount of tone deafness. We are talking about the existential threat to Black and brown bodies, we’re talking about something that affects quality of life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.