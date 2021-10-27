ITHACA, NY -- The next election is slated for Nov. 2, so Ithaca Times spoke to Common Council candidates for the contested races. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. on election day. For more information on polls, candidates in non-contested races or to see sample ballots, visit www.tompkinscountyny.gov/boe.
First Ward (West Hill)
Cynthia Brock
Cynthia Brock is the current alderperson for the first ward running for re-election this coming Election Day.
Some of the biggest issues in Ithaca that Brock believes are important to address is development and housing.
“We have a growing demand for housing,” Brock said. “We need housing for all income levels and all types of housing.”
Brock also mentioned that Reimagining Public Safety is another concern for Ithaca that she would like to work on.
“This will be a multi-year process that involves a lot of community stakeholders … Police officers, social service providers,” Brock said, “are involved in how we envision delivering public safety services to our residents.”
Being the alderperson for the first ward, Brock noted that her experience and ability to create relationships with stakeholders and community members allows her the chance to create effective policy and fulfill the role of the council member efficiently.
“It really requires working together and finding common purpose and goals to make this happen,” said Brock.
When it comes to implementing her policy ideas, Brock explained how she would love to see a program where the community is able to work with the county to be able to convert food waste into energy and electricity.
“I think that would be incredibly beneficial to the community because it would be clean energy,” said Brock.
Brock also stated that she will take the concerns about zoning and try her best to make her constituents' concerns be heard and addressed in council.
Maddie Halpert
Maddie Halpert is running against incumbent Cynthia Brock under the Solidarity Slate Party.
Halpert cited housing as a big issue in Ithaca. She noted that there needs to be available housing for low-income individuals. She also said that the Reimagining Public Safety process is also important for the community. Climate change is also a concern for Halpert.
“This comes out of all the grassroots movements we’re seeing that kind of gave birth to the Solidarity Slate… and from all the door knocking, hearing people’s stories at their doors,” she said. “Underlying all of these issues are needed to design a system around principles of care and around addressing the histories of injustices that tend to divide people.”
Having grown up in Ithaca, along with many volunteering experiences, Halpert feels closely connected to the area and the community and has a good grasp on what needs to be addressed.
Halpert has been the consensus facilitator of a co-op and has served in leadership roles in the United States Peace Corps, where she learned how systems operate and some information on budgeting.
Halpert cited her experience and organizing role with the Solidarity Slate party as experience in being able to serve the community as well.
She stated that she would like to see policies like free TCAT rides for riders, noting that her discussions with stakeholders make this idea feasible.
Halpert mentioned that free TCAT rides would help lower income and homeless individuals in the city get to where they need to go more easily, plus it would reduce traffic and emissions into the atmosphere.
“I think it would be a win-win all around,” Halpert said.
Second Ward (the Commons, Fall Creek, Southside)
Phoebe Brown
Phoebe Brown is running for the second ward alderperson position. Brown is running as a Solidarity Slate candidate.
She states that the issues facing Ithaca today are the same issues facing the whole country — systemic racism, Reimagining Police and housing are some that Brown mentioned.
“We have pretty much the same problems as other cities have,” said Brown. “Many times, people can get caught up in the beauty and not the grassroots issues.”
Brown came from Harlem in New York City and noticed how gentrification was an issue there. She wants to work and ensure that people who live here are not displaced as she noticed before.
Brown mentioned how she has endured several challenges throughout her life, and how those experiences shaped her view and focus regarding community needs.
“Someone who first-hand has been affected by the decisions the Common Council has had to make. I think it would be a voice that is usually not at the table.,” Brown said.
Brown stated that her experience volunteering and working with community groups and organizations has allowed her to gain insight and the ability to work with different people on different issues.
“I think my experience would be lived experience,” Brown said.
Looking towards the future, Brown would like to have more conversations and actions regarding Reimagining Policing and public safety. She states that whoever comes into the position of protecting people should also understand and acknowledge the history of police.
Brown also mentioned how she would like to see more public benches and access to childcare.
Rick Murray
Rick Murray is running for the second ward alderperson. He is running as an independent.
Murray stated that some of the biggest issues facing Ithaca are infrastructure, housing, and Reimagining Police.
Development and zoning were another issue that Murray felt strongly about.
“Re-zoning and making sure the tax base is not overly inflated with a false sense of inflation is important,” Murray sense. “We’ve got prices on houses rising, but if we don’t control the crime here, those prices are going to start plummeting.”
Murray has lived in Ithaca and has family living in the area. Growing up in Ithaca and living here today, Murray feels connected to the residents and what is important to the community.
Murray spent 21 years in the Army, and then 19 years managing distribution centers across the country. He feels at home in Ithaca. His grandmother lived on 2nd Street, and he recalls spending many days there. “I have close ties to the second ward,” Murray said.
Murray placed a heavy emphasis on local infrastructure and development, stating that it’s these areas that need to be worked on when it comes to local government.
“’I understand Black Lives Matter,” Murray said. “Local politics is about infrastructure issues and budgeting and making sure the city is fiscally responsible for everything that is going on.”
With a degree in economics, and with experience in logistic divisions in Fortune 500 companies, Murray understands how budgets work and how money can affect people’s lives. He said his experience in the Army and serving as a director of diversity also help him work with people of different cultures and ethnicities.
Murray stated that while he understands the importance of issues like abortion rights and police violence, he believes that the local government needs to focus on development. Issues like traffic rights and what buildings are being constructed need to be analyzed and reformed for the community’s benefit.
Fourth Ward (Collegetown)
George ‘Jorge’ Defendini
George “Jorge” Defendini is running for the fourth ward seat that will be vacated by current council member Graham Kerslick, who is not running for re-election. Part of the Solidarity Slate, Defendini is a Democratic and Working Families candidate.
He believes that housing is “by far” the biggest issue currently facing Ithaca.
“Whether you’re a local who has lived here your whole life or a student venturing into Collegetown for the first time, the housing market has become a lottery,” he said. “You need to get lucky to find expensive housing. Rent is increasing, availability is declining and the quality is diminishing.”
Defendini noted that he’s of the believe that housing is a human right, and the city needs to ensure housing people is priotizied over profit.
“All our housing policies should be about that,” he said.
He also supports the Good Cause Eviction legislation currently working its way through the legislative process in the city, and inclusionary zoning. He said it’s also important to opt into the Emergency Tenant Protection Act, which he said would provide many tenant predictions.
“That’s the first issue, housing for me,” he said. “After that, I want to look into public safety and criminal justice.”
Defendini said that the existing police structure is reactive in nature, and the city needs to find a way to be more proactive.
“We respond to crime by sending militarized police,” he said. “That’s money that can be going into a proactive approach as opposed to waiting for crime to happen and responding. We need to stop it before it happens.”
He suggests doing this by funding services to ensure people have access to basic necessities such as food, money and mental health care.
Defendini worked on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s successful primary campaign in 2018, and then worked on Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s campaign, and was a campus organizer for Bernie Sanders. Last fall he worked on Leslie Danks Burke’s Senate campaign, and has held leadership positions in different student organizations on Cornell’s campus.
He said his individual qualifications combined with his work with organizers in Ithaca on the Solidarity Slate give him the energy and resources to bring about real change.
Alejandro Santana
Alejandro Santana is running as an Independent for Kerslick’s seat. He believes infrastructure, public safety and affordable housing are the city’s biggest issues at this point.
“The roads are a mess, and they’re difficult to navigate for both cards and pedestrians,” he said. “We have to invest in infrastructure. Roads, sidewalks and possibly signage.”
He added that in the fourth ward specifically it would be nice to have a community parking lot to give options aside from street parking as the area continues to slowly grow in population.
He said as far as public safety goes, it’s important for communities to feel safe and that addressing public safety needs to be thought about in a realistic way for long-term success. He noted that fourth ward residents are often college students, and that population is more vulnerable because they tend to spend more time walking around in the evenings.
“Crime has picked up and something needs to be done about it,” Santana said. “Whether it’s revamping the police force, more members, more patrols. We have to reshape it to fit what our reality is.”
He said during his term he thinks Reimagining Public Safety needs to be a priority.
“Of course it’s a very tricky one, but it should be scaled to focus on achievable measurements,” he said.
Santana said the city needs to better train and equip the police force, particularly increasing training related to mental health crises and de-escalation techniques.
“The next thing would be more police engagement with the public,” he said. “Police should feel like members of the community are part of their daily lives.”
He noted that right now the public and police only ever interact when something bad is happening, and he thinks building trust and respect between residents and officers would increased the feeling of safety for both sides. He also suggested diversifying the police department by splitting up the larger department into smaller ones who each have different roles within the community.
Santana also believes he would bring a new perspective to Common Council. An immigrant from the Dominican Republic, he was involved in many youth groups and activities in his hometown. He also has four kids in the Ithaca City School District, so he knows what improvements are needed for children. Currently, Santana owns a construction businesses and said that allows him to speak with many different people around town and said it’s given him a good idea of what issues are affecting the city as a whole.
