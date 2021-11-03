ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca City School District is employing more aggressive tactics to draw educators and supporting staff to Ithaca.
Gladira Velazquez Simms, the district’s coordinator of recruitment and retention, met with the Board of Education at its Oct. 26 meeting to outline her efforts to attract employees to Ithaca and then keep them here.
Part of her strategy for retention included time out on Cayuga Lake with Discover Cayuga’s floating classroom to allow for new educators to spend time on the water and learn about some of the resources Ithaca offers. She also organizes book discussions and other events for educators, especially educators of color, to participate in.
Simms said one of the main focuses of their recruiting strategy is centering student voices. She showed clips from elementary age students and high school students talking about what they want to see from their teachers. The younger students said they appreciated qualities like kindness and generosity in their teachers, while the older ones emphasized the need for more diversity among educators.
According to Simms, the district has hired 62 educators for the 2021 school year, 13 of which are BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color), which breaks down to 21%.
Last year Simms attended eight recruitment fairs and has plans to attend seven more this school year. On Dec. 2 ICSD will hold its own recruitment event in an effort to connect with mid-year graduates, with an emphasis on educators of color. She said she’s also seeking recruitment outside of New York state to broaden the pool, however there are some challenges associated with that. Out of state educators must apply for a New York State teacher certification, and reciprocity is not automatic. If an educator has not graduated from a New York State-approved program, then they must go through an individual evaluation pathway.
“Those are some of the roadblocks we’ve come to face,” Simms said. “We’re trying to really build some collaboration with New York State.”
Andrew McCracken, a senior at Lehman Alternative Community School, asked Simms if the same efforts are being made to hire bus drivers and other stuff, as there has been a big shortage of drivers throughout the state.
“I know the district is out of bus drivers because I’ve been late to my first period class every day,” he said. “Are we taking the same steps to hire people who aren’t educators exclusively? Because it’s not just teachers this district runs on, it’s bus drivers, janitors, lunchroom staff..”
Simms confirmed that she had recently attended a job fair with the district’s director of transportation and said they are doing all they can to hire bus drivers.
“There are some challenges we’ve come up against, but we are recruiting and have put different radio ads out, and I’m recording one in Spanish in hopes of also being able to reach Spanish speakers,” Simms said. “We’re looking at different avenues with recruiting and connecting with community members.”
She said the district recently recruited two trainees who will get their commercial driver’s license and then start driving for the district.
Board member Eldred Harris recalled that in the past they’ve had issues with meeting prospective candidates early because the district can’t provide them with a contract immediately.
Bob Van Keuren, the district’s director of human resources, confirmed that remains a point that slows ICSD down in comparison with the competition who may not have as intensive processes for offering a contract.
“There is the ability for the superintendent to do early contracts and offer them on the spot, but we’ve seen a little bit of resistance,” Van Keuren said. “We have offered early contracts, but we don’t do it as often as the competition would require.”
Simms also noted that she does tend to meet a lot of resistance about moving to Ithaca — particularly from people worried about the weather.
“Even for me a big thing is the winter and getting out, so trying to convince people to dress warm and to go on beautiful hikes,” she said. “Those are the things that have worked for me to enjoy this environment.”
Ithaca High School student Grace Lim said she was glad there was so much focus being put on recruitment, but asked if changing contracts to offer higher pay or better benefits would contribute to recruitment and retention success.
Simms said she’d love to be able to do that, but that contract negotiation is beyond her control. Van Keuren explained that the terms of teachers’ contracts are collectively bargained through the Teacher’s Union, and not on a case-by-case basis or able to be negotiated on the fly.
