Brian Dillon, a father of Beverly J. Martin (BJM) elementary school student, conducted research on the different playgrounds within the Ithaca City School District and found apparent disparities between the outdoor play areas.
Dillon said over February break he and his children went to each elementary school in the district and conducted data. Dillon presented his findings in a slideshow at the Feb. 28 Board of Education meeting.
“In my opinion the Caroline playground is easily the best,” Dillon said. “It has great structures, a nice layout, lots of trees, equipment for all kinds of imaginative and creative play, big fields, a forest trail, and other amenities.”
Conversely, Dillon concluded that there was inadequate playground equipment and too little space at BJM and suggested two solutions: the rebuild and expansion of the current playground or the incorporation of Markles Flats, a playing field owned by ICSD that is located across from BJM, into BJM students' play space.
“I gradually came to see the BJM playground is a bit underserved relative to the others,” Dillon said. “But I had no idea the disparities were as wide as they were until we went and systematically visited all the schools. The PTA at BJM wrote a grant last fall to update some of the playground equipment. So there’s knowledge in the community that the playground needed updating, but I heard from many parents and teachers that they were surprised and kind of struck by how big the gaps are once we had data to make that clear.”
Playground Structures and Amenities
Dillon compared the types of structures, like jungle gyms, at each playground by size and amount, as well as the amount of swings, slides, trees and basketball hoops at each elementary school. Dillon classified large structures as equipment that allows three or more groups of 2-3 children to play on at the same time without interfering with one another. He found that BJM is the only school without any large play structures.
The school has 4 medium structures, which Dillion classified as those that allow 2 groups of 2-3 children to play on without interfering with one another. But, he found that two of the medium structures are damaged.
BJM has 1 small slide while all other schools have 5 slides; only eight trees, while four other schools double that number and the least amount of square feet for a playground area; grass; total area per student; and grass area per student. BJM has 37639 total square feet of space for their playground, while Caroline, the school with the largest amount, has 313,746 square feet of space.
BJM has seven standard swings, while the average number of swings per school is 10. All schools have two basketball hoops.
Demographics
Dillon found through New York State Education data for the 2021–22 academic school years that when compared to the other schools in the Ithaca City School District BJM had: the highest percentage of Black students; the highest percentage of Hispanic students; the lowest percentage of white students; the highest percentage of students with disabilities; and the second highest percentage of economically disadvantaged students.
A study titled, “How do the children play? The influence of playground types on childrens play styles” found that physical environment is a key factor in children’s play and development. It also found that play settings have the capability to positively influence a child's well-being and physical activity levels.
“My hope in sending this [slideshow] to them [Board of Education] was that they will engage the broader community sooner rather than later in making some decisions about the playground and Markles Flats,” Dillon said.
What’s next
Dillon presented his findings at the March 21 ICSD Facilities meeting.
“My sense is that the district facilities budget for capital projects, which was approved in 2019 at 120 million for a period of up to 10 years, is substantially depleted due to Covid-related expenditures (e.g. HVAC updates),” Dillon said via email. “So I did not detect enthusiasm from anyone in leadership to rebuild the BJM playground in the next year or two.”
For the next big capital budget, ICSD will need to get taxpayers approval before making any decisions.
“I told them that I would be lobbying for that to happen sooner rather than later, and for the BJM playground to be the highest priority in the next budget,” Dillon said.
