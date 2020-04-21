One of the first instincts of the Ithaca community when students left and businesses began to close was to start circulating the word that local hospitality workers would be in need and for community members to start donating funds to them.

That instinct was right, as restaurants, bars and other small businesses like hairdressers and nail salons were some of the most heavily impacted businesses by the stay-at-home orders and the new social distancing laws that placed restrictions on large gathering spaces. Due to the nature of those restrictions, restaurants statewide had to make some uncomfortable decisions about whether or not to stay open in a take-out and delivery only capacity, to close entirely, or to attempt to get creative with their offerings.

Downtown restaurants have taken a variety of different strategies to tackling the downturn. Viva Taqueria, for example, decided quickly to shut down entirely while the shutdown continued. A voicemail at the restaurant says that, upon reassessment in early April, the restaurant was trying to craft a plan for opening in a take-out capacity, but that plan hasn’t been put into action yet.

Beyond Viva Taqueria, other restaurants have decided to change their focuses. The windows of Simeon’s Oyster Room on Aurora Street are adorned with a litany of beer choices being sold in a range of different quantities.

Thompson and Bleecker has set up a table-divider of sorts at the front of their store, which allows for customers to enter the store and order without venturing too far in, with a selection of wine lined up on the front table. Owner George Papachryssanthou, who started the restaurant with his wife Milany, said they have been able to keep the same hours as they were running on before the quarantine began. A fair amount of customers have been flowing in to patronize the business each week, giving the owners an emotional boost.

“It’s been pretty moving, without being overly dramatic,” Papachryssanthou said. “We are open, we are doing our part to nurture and provide some level of comfort and locals have been doing their part by both ordering food and offering moral support. All things considered, we all feel very optimistic, and these acts of support reaffirm what I’ve known to be true about Ithacans and how supportive of a community we have.”

One of the most notable giving actions among businesses was CollegeTown Bagels making its downtown State Street location a community kitchen. Each morning, different loaves of bread are left under umbrellas in front of the restaurant, free for the taking, and all pre-packaged foods can be bought on a pay-what-you-can basis. They also established a pay-it-forward program for people to contribute money towards other people’s meals, which owner Gregar Brous said has been very well-recieved and well-used every day since they first announced it in mid-March.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Brous added that at 4 p.m. each day, leftover foods from other CTB locations is brought to the State Street spot and placed on the tables outside for free pick-up.

Still though, the acts of kindness don’t make up for the fact that restaurants all over, CTB included, are feeling the brunt of the downturn despite any kinds of adaptations or modifications that they may be capable of making.

“It’s minuscule compared to normal,” Brous said. “Business has been way, way off. It doesn’t even compare to a normal day or a normal week. We’ve been attempting to adjust certain things, like making deliveries and selling beer and wine to go and be delivered [...] and selling pantry sales, like selling flour and yeast and spices. People are staying home a lot more, so if they get dinner delivered, maybe they get stuff to make dinner the next day.”

Despite the current efforts, Brous knows he, and other restaurauteurs, are likely going to have to keep innovating and shifting if they want to be able to survive the duration of the crisis without just shutting their doors and hoping it ends.

“We need to go further though, because the longer this thing goes longer, the only way that we’re going to survive is to be creative and pivot our business in various different ways to address people’s needs at home and their changing buying patterns,” Brous said. “It’s a real truth, there’s no question that when this thing is done there are going to be places that don’t open back up.”

The Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Ithaca Alliance have both been putting out regular emails to area businesses that have outlined resources that can be used and told stories of the different approaches being taken. Jennifer Tavares, President of the Tompkins Chamber of Commerce, said she’d been impressed by the number of ways restaurants had adapted so far.

“At the Chamber we’ve observed many restaurant businesses modifying their operations and their offerings to respond quickly to this crisis, responding both to mandated changes in operations and also community need,” Tavares said. “We’re so proud of area restaurants for navigating this crisis in the best way they can to care for their employees, and also to position their businesses for recovery once the COVID-19 risk has been mitigated.”