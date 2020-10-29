iTHACA, NY– This Sunday, Nov. 1, concludes Daylight Savings Time.
Ithaca Fire Departments (IFD) is reminding residents to remembers to set their clocks back one-hour at 2 a.m. IFD suggests using the time to test home fire alarms, as well.
"[Daylight Savings] is a great reminder to test your fire alarms and CO detectors, and if they are battery operated, to change out the batteries for fresh ones. A small investment in your families' safety."
