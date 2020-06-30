Beginning July 6, 2020, the Ithaca City School District (ICSD) will reopen its outdoor facilities for public use, including low-risk youth sports in accordance with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order, according to a press release from the district Tuesday morning.
People can request group outdoor facility use sessions through ML Schedules at ithacacityschools.org/facilities. Indoor facilities remain closed.
"Those who wish to submit an outdoor facility use request will need to review and confirm their understanding of and commitment to health and safety requirements on behalf of their group or organization," the district said. "These include, but are not limited to groups of no more than 50 people. Any outdoor facility use request made prior to July 6 will be considered by the district on an individual basis."
Individual use of playgrounds, play structures and green space does not require district review, though ICSD does ask anyone using outdoor district facilities to practice recommended social distancing and hygiene practices like social distancing, staying home when and wearing a mask.
All questions regarding district facility use should be directed to Daniel Breiman, Administration Officer, daniel.breiman@icsd.k12.ny.us.
