Ithaca City schools will transition to full distance learning from Dec. 15 until Jan. 3. Superintendent Luvelle Brown sent out an email explaining that the community spread of COVID-19 has resulted in many mandatory isolations and quarantines of students and staff across the school district.
Upon the return in January, a COVID-19 testing program will be implemented to support in-person learning for those who have selected that options. Brown said they are still coordinating the testing program but will provide further updates when it is finalized.
Free grab-and-go meals (breakfast and lunch) will continue to be available at Boynton Middle School, LACS, and Fall Creek Elementary School from 10 a.m. to noon every virtual learning day. Home delivery forms will continue to be available on the district’s website. Call the Food Service Office at (607) 274-2302 if you need to make special arrangements for food delivery.
All announcements can be found on Ithacacityschools.org, and if the shift to virtual learning extends beyond Jan. 3, the community will be notified.
"Thank you for your valiant efforts in the midst of challenging circumstances," Brown wrote. "Our community continues to exhibit flexibility, patience and commitment to young people. I wish you a safe and restorative end to 2020."
