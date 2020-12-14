Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.