ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca City School District Superintendent Dr. Luvelle Brown has resigned from his position, effective Feb. 1. Brown, with ICSD for 10 years, is leaving to become the head of equity, diversity and inclusion for Discovery Education, a global education company.
In a press release ICSD lists his accomplishments as the following:
Being named one of New York State’s first and largest 1:1 technology initiatives
Improving graduation rates from 78% to as high as 94%
Increasing enrollment and diversity in higher-level courses and earning College Board AP Honor Roll for this effort
Having Ithaca High School be named one of the best high schools for STEM (#48 nationally)
Having US News rank Ithaca High School in the top 2.5% of high schools in the nation (Gold Medal Distinction)
Receiving the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Best Communities for Music Education Award for the last six consecutive years
Receiving the New York State School Boards Association Champions of Change for Kids Award-Aspiring Educators Award and Program
Brown also has a long list of individual accolades. In 2017, he was named the New York State Superintendent of the Year and one of TrustEd’s national thought-leaders. In 2019, he was honored with the Tompkins County Distinguished Citizen Award. Additionally, Brown has been recognized as one of the nation’s top tech-savvy educational leaders, as well as a “difference maker” by the National School Boards Association. Most recently, Brown founded and currently co-chairs the New York State Council of Superintendents Commission on Diversity and Inclusivity, and was recently appointed to the Learning 2025: National Commission on Student-Centered, Equity-Focused Education.
“I am blessed to live and work in this wonderful community,” Brown said. “We have accomplished much together over the past decade and I am excited for the future of our school district. The decision to transition has been very difficult. While I will miss serving as Superintendent in Ithaca, I am looking forward to scaling my influence and directly impacting teaching and learning for millions of students and educators all over the world.”
“It will be nearly impossible to replace Dr. Brown,” ICSD Board of Education President Rob Ainslie said. “He has been an amazing leader and community member. We wish him great success in his new role.”
At its next meeting, the Board of Education expects to appoint ICSD Deputy Superintendent Lily Talcott as Interim Superintendent. Brown will provide consultation throughout the remainder of the academic year.
The resignation comes shortly after a group of advocates wrote to Commissioner Betty Rosa of the New York State Department of Education regarding complaints against Brown. The letter opens with the following:
"We write in response to the grave allegations regarding longstanding and grossly inappropriate use of public office and authority by the Superintendent of the Ithaca City School District (ICSD), Dr. Luvelle Brown, in his efforts to wage personal war against his former spouse and the mother of their two children, Ms. Anjanette Brown, by undermining her rights, silencing and humiliating her and destroying her reputation; as well as allegations of recurrent unethical conflicts of interest, and other areas of professional misconduct, such as the misuse of school and district staff, resources and facilities to flout and evade court orders in a manner that has negatively affected the rights, protections and success of the children in the school system and the morale, behavior and work of teachers and staff.
We also write with concern about the refusal of the ICSD Board of Education to investigate the many points and material evidences provided in the substantive petition submitted by Ms. Anjanette Brown on November 22nd, 2020. In her meticulously detailed document, she provides numerous instances of unacceptable experiences of discriminatory treatment, marginalization, silencing, gaslighting and isolation she had suffered, of specific state, federal and school district policies violations, in all, she submits 200 pages of emails, reports, and even legal depositions that back up her accounts of abuse of power in the district and its deeply negative impact on her children’s educational development and wellbeing, leaving them with serious deficits in the customary benchmark reports. "
We will continue to investigate the reports against Brown.
