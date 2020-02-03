Ithaca City School District Superintendent Dr. Luvelle Brown has been selected by the New York State Council of School Superintendents (“The Council”) to receive the 2020 Appreciation Award, the school district announced in a press release on Monday morning.
This annual award is given in recognition of the extraordinary efforts by members of The Council to improve public education and serve the children in New York State.
Brown is being honored alongside Superintendent Dr. L. Oliver Robinson of the Shenendehowa Central School District, who together established The Council’s Commission on Diversity and Inclusivity, according to the release. As co-chairs, Brown and Robinson continue to lead the commission in its efforts to promote equity, cultural responsiveness, and inclusion in public school.
Brown and Robinson will be presented with the 2020 Appreciation Award on March 1, during The Council’s annual Winter Institute in Albany, N.Y. Brown, who has served as the Superintendent of the Ithaca City School District since 2011, has also received:
● 2017 New York State Superintendent of the Year
● National School Board Association’s “20-to-Watch”
● 2019 Tompkins County Distinguished Citizen Award
Since 2018, the ICSD has hosted the commission’s annual Diversity Symposium of Thought Leaders, a two-day national conference for educators. The commission has also conducted regional workshops in Rochester, Saratoga Springs, Long Island, Albany, New York City, and other locations throughout New York State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In