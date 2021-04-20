ITHACA, NY -- The Board of Education has revealed the proposed 2021–22 Ithaca City School District Budget. The total budget comes out to $145,179,885, which is up 6.09% from the year prior, an unusually large jump for the district.
The increase comes from some contractual obligations, such as $2.69 million in salary increases and $1.89 million in employee benefits increases, as well as pandemic circumstances, with $1.19 million of the figure attributed to COVID-19 staffing. Additionally, non-personnel costs related to COVID, such as hand sanitizer, PPE and the like, account for another half a million dollars.
According to Superintendent Dr. Luvelle Brown, the budget puts them at a tax levy increase of 2.96%, which he said is right at the tax levy limit this year. Despite that, he said, he anticipates the tax rate will go down. It’s estimated that a $200,000 home will see a decrease of $7.60.
Amanda Verba, the district’s chief operating officer, said Ithaca’s continued growth is to credit for the reduction in tax rate.
“Because we’re an ever-growing community, those are more shoulders that can carry the burden of the tax levy,” she said. “That’s why we continue to see our tax rate go down.”
She said some people may see a rise overall, but that it would be due a change in assessed value by the Tompkins County Department of Assessment.
Brown addressed the bigger-than-ever budget and said he wants the public to know what it’s going toward.
“Our community asks and expects us to do a lot, and we’re going to do a lot,” he said. “You heard young people tonight talk about what they want us to do, and we’re prepared to do just that.”
Board member Ann Reichlin asked if the big 6% jump was a one-time thing stemming from specific needs. Verba said yes, and that the budget allows them to be agile in a changing pandemic.
“There have been a lot of conversations in finance committee meetings regarding the uniqueness of the budget this year,” she said. “We know there are things we learned this past year that we have to continue to do. We need to make sure we have mental health supports […] We need to ensure our staff are ok and we provide wraparound support.”
She added that the extra money gives the district the ability to be flexible while addressing new needs. Verba also said next year’s budget might have a small decrease or a very small increase, but that they are still working with a lot of unknowns.
Brown identified the district’s four goals, called Learning Forward, as students as partners and leaders, educator identity work, anti-racist curriculum for all and structures of support. Deputy Superintendent Lily Talcott said that the Learning Forward ICSD team has begun meeting and currently comprises 30 educators and eight students.
“We’re asking our students to partner with us in both professional development and curriculum design formally,” she said. “We may have informally asked students to be part of the process but now we’re really trying to hold ourselves accountable.”
She added that the district is also working with a women of color–run group called Equity Consulting Group that is partnering with ICSD to find ways to ensure inclusion and equity in schools.
