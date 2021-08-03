ITHACA, NY -- While the details are ever-changing, the plan is to have all students and teachers in person for the 2021-22 school year.
“This is the mode we’re planning on moving forward with,” Deputy Superintendent Lily Talcott said at the July 27 Board of Education meeting.
The CDC recently recommended universal masking in schools regardless of vaccination status, but there has yet to be official guidance from New York state. The CDC also said they believe it’s paramount to have in-person teaching and learning, so if six-foot physical distancing is not impossible, then it is important to ensure that all other preventatives are in place, such as wearing masks, practicing good hand hygiene and possibly surveillance testing.
“The American Academy of Pediatricians also urged universal mask wearing,” Talcott said. “So those are some of the things that lend themselves to further planning for the fall.”
Ithaca City School District will be moving forward under the most stringent guidance available, according to Talcott. This includes three-foot physical distancing while learning and masked, and six feet of distance during activities like eating and singing. Masks will be required indoors, and it’s possible unvaccinated people will be able to be tested regularly. Talcott also said vaccines are expected for children under 12 mid-winter. To clarify, the school district does not and cannot mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for students. Such a mandate could only come from New York state and currently does not exist.
Despite the return to in-person classes, there will still be limited online options for those who have a COVID-related medical reason to not return to school. In order to learn online, the student’s guardian must complete an application and have a New York state-licensed medical provider complete an eligibility form. That form will be reviewed by a medical panel put together by the district.
At the elementary school level, there will be multi-age classes available for remote learning, both synchronous and asynchronous. There will be three elementary classroom teachers providing remote learning for three multi-age classrooms. At the secondary level, virtual learning will be asynchronous through the district’s online learning platform with access to tutoring remotely or in person. Unless someone’s medical condition changes, virtual learning will be a year-long commitment. No teachers will be hybrid teaching for the 2021-22 school year.
Board member Sean Eversley Bradwell reminded the community that guidance is changing by the minute, if not the hour or day, and that ultimately the school district has to answer to the county’s health department, the state and the CDC.
“I know there are times people ask why we aren’t doing certain things and we have to explain it’s not our decision,” he said. “Whatever’s decided today may not be the same thing that happens in the first week in September when we start opening schools.”
And to his point, three days after the Board of Education meeting, the Tompkins County Health Department announced new mask guidance due to a large spike in the number of cases in the county.
Talcott said the district will start communicating with families to fill them in on what to expect beginning in August.
