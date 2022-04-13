ITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca City School District Board of Education is proposing a $148,944,098 budget for the 2022-23 school year — up 2.59% from last year’s $145.2 million budget. Additionally, the tax rate increase will hold steady at $16.84 but the levy will increase by 7.21%.
Amanda Verba, the district’s chief operation officer, explained that the tax levy is “the total amount of money that we as a school district are asking all of the shoulders to bear.” The rate is the amount of money per thousand your property is assessed at that you would pay, meaning taxpayers will pay $16.84 per thousand. However, the tax levy goes into determining the tax rate, as the tax rate is calculated by dividing the total assessed property value by 1,000 and then dividing it again into the tax levy. A levy represents the total amount of funds a local unit of government (in this case the school district) may collect on a tax rate.
In simplest terms, the tax levy is the total amount of funds the school district deems necessary to raise through taxes, while the tax rate is the rate by which properties must be taxed to reach that number. So though the tax rate will stay flat, the total amount requested by the school district is higher, which will be reflected in taxpayers’ bills.
In the past, the district has tried to stick to the 2.5% tax levy cap placed by the state, however Superintendent Luvelle Brown said there are no penalties to going over the tax levy, with board chair Rob Ainslie adding it was “a favorite of the prior governor.” He also attributed the dramatic jump to inflation.
“We’re no longer in a 2% world,” he said.
However, even with no penalties from the state, the district will need a supermajority of 60% to pass the budget because of the levy number. If it does not receive 60% approval, the district will likely look to the fund balance to meet the budget needs. The district has faced this before, most recently for the 2014-15 school year.
It is also worth noting that there’s an impending “funding cliff” that is coming as the pandemic aid dwindles. So while not a huge amount of things are being added to the programming, the district is losing other funding sources. Chair of the board’s Finance Committee Chris Malcolm said that maintaining education programs as those funding sources run out was part of the reasoning behind the budget choices made.
“We do understand that assessments are up, gas prices are up, and we are extremely fortunate to be in a community that values education,” he said. “We think we’ve put together a budget that makes sense but also serves the needs of our school district. I think we’ve focused on what needs to happen to keep this school district moving and being a leader in the education field.”
Board member Sean Eversley Bradwell made his case for the budget by pointing out the changes that have been made as a result of the pandemic. Brown said the district has added social workers, engagement specialists, administration and mental health support structures.
“This budget supports those needs,” Brown said.
The budget hearing is May 10 at 5:30 p.m., and the budget vote is May 17.
